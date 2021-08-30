Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 43,916 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,916 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.60.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $275.83 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $276.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

