Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce $60.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.06 million and the highest is $61.25 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $250.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $252.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $278.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPSS. TheStreet upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,357. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

