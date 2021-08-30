Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Lifted by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

CPRT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $144.45. 1,106,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.43.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

