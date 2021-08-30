Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

