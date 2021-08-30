Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

CRBP stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 983,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

