Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CMT opened at $14.10 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,372.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

