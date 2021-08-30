Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $64,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.