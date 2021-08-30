Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 367,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.6 days.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CJREF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.