Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.33. 32,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.