Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.62

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 20462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. lowered their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

