Cowen Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.26.

WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

