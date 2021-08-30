Creative Planning Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

IUSV stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

