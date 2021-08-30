Creative Planning Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $591.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.28. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

