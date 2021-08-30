Creative Planning Purchases 4,104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

