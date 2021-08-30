Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

