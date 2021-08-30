Critical Review: Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 3 4 0 2.38

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.48%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $72.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -24.44% -243.14% -17.91% Integra LifeSciences 13.62% 17.64% 7.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $42.05 million 5.77 -$22.61 million ($0.99) -8.55 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.50 $133.89 million $2.45 29.82

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Apollo Endosurgery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas; inadvertent perforation of the GI tract; tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon; the treatment of swallowing disorders; esophageal stent fixation and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

