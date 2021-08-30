Critical Review: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Nestlé, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nestlé 0 6 9 0 2.60

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Nestlé.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Nestlé’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -54.64 Nestlé $89.95 billion 4.00 $13.05 billion $4.49 28.44

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nestlé, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nestlé shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nestlé beats Stryve Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

