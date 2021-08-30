CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.96.

CRWD stock opened at $282.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

