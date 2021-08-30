CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 20.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 4.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in CSX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 499,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 241,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,143. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

