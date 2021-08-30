Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

