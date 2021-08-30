Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $458.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

