Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $226,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNR shares. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $187.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

