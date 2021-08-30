Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

