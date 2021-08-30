Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

