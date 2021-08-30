Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

