CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of CYBN opened at $2.34 on Monday. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $373.63 million and a PE ratio of -9.75.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

