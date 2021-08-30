Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 235 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.28. The stock had a trading volume of 90,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

