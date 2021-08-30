Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 1,376 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

