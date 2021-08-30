Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. The company has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.53. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $316.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.