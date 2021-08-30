Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Etsy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Etsy stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.48. The company had a trading volume of 120,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,543. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total transaction of $1,737,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

