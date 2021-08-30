Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 375 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 192,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.35. 858,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $441.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

