Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 600 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $517.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

