DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.24

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. DAD has a total market cap of $85.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars.

