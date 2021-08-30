Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) vs. UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Financial Comparison

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Datatec alerts:

Datatec has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Datatec and UDG Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A UDG Healthcare 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datatec and UDG Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.11 billion 0.10 $2.60 million $0.04 100.00 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million $0.48 30.81

UDG Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datatec. UDG Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UDG Healthcare beats Datatec on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.