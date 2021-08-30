DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $12.31 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.10. 79,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.