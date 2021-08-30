Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $423.35 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

