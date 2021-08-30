DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 117,911 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $57.22 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

