DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after buying an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $78,945,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 304,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $131.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.