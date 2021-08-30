DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 113,586 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,586 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cerner were worth $44,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $76.84 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

