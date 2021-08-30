DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 109,088 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pentair were worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $142,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $76.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

