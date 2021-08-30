Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.