DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHT were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 238,683 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

