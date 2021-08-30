Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Update

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
