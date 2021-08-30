DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 3,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,025,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,529,000. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

