Doctors Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $198.52 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $198.52 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

