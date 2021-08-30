Dollar General Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.15 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.00. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

