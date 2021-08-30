Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $102.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

