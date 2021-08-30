Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Domo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Domo by 313.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

