Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63. Domo has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Domo by 31.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

