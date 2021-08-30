Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

DCI stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $69.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

